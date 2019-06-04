$11.76 Million in Sales Expected for Medley Capital Corp (MCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce sales of $11.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the highest is $12.67 million. Medley Capital reported sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year sales of $49.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

