$11.76 Million in Sales Expected for Medley Capital Corp (MCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce sales of $11.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the highest is $12.67 million. Medley Capital reported sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year sales of $49.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medley Capital.
Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medley Capital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MCC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Medley Capital Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
