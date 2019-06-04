-$1.85 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.20) and the highest is ($1.50). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($5.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($3.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Novavax by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Novavax by 400.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Novavax by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter.

NVAX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.32. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

