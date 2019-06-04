$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other BMC Stock news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 3,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $362,780 and sold 17,500 shares worth $374,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

