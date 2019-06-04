$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. HMS posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 61,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $1,945,375.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 172,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,216.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $395,529.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,942. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,907,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HMS by 1,398.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,647,000 after buying an additional 682,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HMS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,225,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,546,000 after buying an additional 616,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HMS by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 497,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,454. HMS has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

