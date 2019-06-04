$0.15 EPS Expected for Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered Roan Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAN opened at $2.05 on Friday. Roan Resources has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

About Roan Resources

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

