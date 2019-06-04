-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Hydrogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HYGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hydrogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hydrogenics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 9,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,378. Hydrogenics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 11.1% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

