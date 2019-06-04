$0.11 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

