$0.06 EPS Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 488,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.12. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.