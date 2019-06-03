Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,521. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

