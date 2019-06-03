Zoetis (ZTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.70

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.11, with a volume of 1568038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,078.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $1,500,147.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,208. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zoetis (ZTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.70” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/zoetis-zts-sets-new-1-year-high-at-104-70.html.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.