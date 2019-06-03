Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,442. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 8,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $430,019.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,393.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

