Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after buying an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. 182,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,519. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $63,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,845. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/zions-bancorporation-n-a-takes-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.