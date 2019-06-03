Zillow Group Inc (Z) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $166,251.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $25,052.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,159 shares of company stock worth $535,360 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

