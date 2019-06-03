Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial (THFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $470.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Financial by 1,505.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Financial by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

