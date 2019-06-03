Zacks Investment Research Downgrades One Liberty Properties (OLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLP. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE OLP opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock worth $492,211. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4,378.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 262,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 256,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.