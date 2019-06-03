Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Limbach’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Roth Capital upgraded Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Limbach news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock worth $11,244,790. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,311. Limbach has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.