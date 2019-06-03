Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 233.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 785,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.