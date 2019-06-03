Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $104.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.90 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $80.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $422.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.14 million to $424.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.33 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $497.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sidoti downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $812,427.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $1,286,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 1,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 369,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

