Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alleghany Co. (Y) to Announce $9.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings of $9.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.31. Alleghany posted earnings of $9.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $37.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.75 to $38.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $40.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.80 to $41.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.33.

Shares of Y stock traded up $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $669.16. 6,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.70. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $558.50 and a 52 week high of $691.99.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,205.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,593 shares of company stock worth $1,032,869. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 902,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,582,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,648,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.