Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.09. Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,778,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 41.7% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 12.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 10,980,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,638 shares during the period. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 904,132 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $37.33 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

