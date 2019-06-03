Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,926. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,151.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at $493,432.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $164,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,697 shares of company stock worth $1,274,952 and have sold 123,922 shares worth $6,790,905. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.