Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,959. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 902,968 shares of company stock worth $41,216,135. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

