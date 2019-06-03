Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.99. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 593760 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

