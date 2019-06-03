Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 449,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

