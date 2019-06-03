Xchange Hits Market Capitalization of $4,168.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Xchange has a total market cap of $4,168.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xchange has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xchange alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,570.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.03063502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.09 or 0.05020243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.01308800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.01103904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00109875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.01022938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00334670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

Xchange (CRYPTO:XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.