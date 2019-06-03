Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 40.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8,639.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,126,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 9,992 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $801,358.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,112,638 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,112. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-has-7-75-million-holdings-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.