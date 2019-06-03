Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

