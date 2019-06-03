Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).
Shares of WKP opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
