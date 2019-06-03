Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 507,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 267,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Willdan Group news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,171,795.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.79 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

