Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 5,469,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.