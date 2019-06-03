WEX (WEX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 372,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,491. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $214,116.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,891. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.