WEX (WEX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.
WEX stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 372,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,491. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.
In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $214,116.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,891. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
