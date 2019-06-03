Welltower (WELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.18

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.18 and last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 1763030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Welltower by 199.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 617,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

