Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,870 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $141,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,034.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,784 shares of company stock worth $17,048,922. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

