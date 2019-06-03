Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 591.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $101,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $37.80 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $876.72 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

