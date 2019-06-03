Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Receives $36.78 Average PT from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $99.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $101.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WTW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,567. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,628.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

