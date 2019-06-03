Wayfair Inc (W) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,899,000 after purchasing an additional 927,813 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,227,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $5,233,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,960 shares of company stock valued at $43,702,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $144.01 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

