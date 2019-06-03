Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.19. 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,489. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.