Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.89.

WBA stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

