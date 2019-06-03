Wah Fu Education Group’s (NASDAQ:WAFU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 10th. Wah Fu Education Group had issued 1,181,033 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,905,165 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of WAFU opened at $3.55 on Monday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

WARNING: “Wah Fu Education Group Ltd’s (WAFU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 10th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/wah-fu-education-group-ltds-wafu-quiet-period-to-expire-on-june-10th.html.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.