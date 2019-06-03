Wah Fu Education Group Ltd’s (WAFU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 10th

Wah Fu Education Group’s (NASDAQ:WAFU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 10th. Wah Fu Education Group had issued 1,181,033 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,905,165 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of WAFU opened at $3.55 on Monday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.