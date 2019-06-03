VULCANO (VULC) Achieves Market Cap of $497,378.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $497,378.00 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 217,522,194 coins and its circulating supply is 214,945,241 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

