VSA Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dekeloil Public (DKL)

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DKL stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Dekeloil Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Dekeloil Public

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

