VSA Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dekeloil Public (DKL)

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of DKL stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Dekeloil Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.
About Dekeloil Public
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Dekeloil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekeloil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.