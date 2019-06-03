Vodi X (VDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $784,566.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $784,566.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00379779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.02587685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00156533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,697,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,519,850 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

