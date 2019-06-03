Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $373,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 668,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $157.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $373,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/victory-capital-management-inc-takes-373000-position-in-valmont-industries-inc-vmi.html.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.