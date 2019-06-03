Viacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,359.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Upbit and Coinroom. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $491,359.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.01304919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00064176 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,143,217 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

