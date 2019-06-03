Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,348,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $926,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,838 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 73,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $587,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

