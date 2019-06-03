Veoneer Inc (VNE) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth $76,750,000. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Veoneer by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 508,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth $6,943,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 2,626.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,303 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

NYSE VNE opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

