Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,558,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 124,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $122.28 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

