Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088,174 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,252,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $151.19. 1,067,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,005. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $164.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-holdings-lifted-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.