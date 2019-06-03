Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stake Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,068. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

