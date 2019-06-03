Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.35

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.35 and last traded at $127.13, with a volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.
EDV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.55 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
