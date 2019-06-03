VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (EMAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

